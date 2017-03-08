Hong Kong 'Snowden refugees' seek asy...

Hong Kong 'Snowden refugees' seek asylum in Canada

Thursday Mar 9 Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Refugees who sheltered fugitive whistleblower Edward Snowden in Hong Kong are formally seeking asylum from the Canadian government as their lawyers said on Thursday their lives are in danger. Lawyers Francis Tourigny and Marc-Andre Seguin , speak during a press conference attended by their clients, Sri Lankan asylum seekers Kellapatha Supun Thilina , Debagma Kankanalamage Ajith Pushpa Kumaralistens and Filipino Vanessa Rodel.

