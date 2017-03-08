Herath goes past Vettori during SL vs...

Herath goes past Vettori during SL vs BAN, 1st Test

Sri Lanka 's stand-in Test captain Rangana Herath claimed another record in his career. With the wicket of Litton Das in the ongoing first Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh at Galle International Stadium, Galle, Herath became the highest wicket-taker among left-arm spinners and second among the left-arm bowlers.

Chicago, IL

