Happiness Index: Bangladesh ranked 110th, 4th in S Asia
Bangladeshis are happier than Indians and Sri Lankans, according to World Happiness Report 2017 released yesterday coinciding with the United Nations' International Day of Happiness. Bangladesh ranked 110th among 155 countries surveyed for the report while Sri Lanka and India came in at 120 and 122.
