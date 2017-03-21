Happiness Index: Bangladesh ranked 11...

Happiness Index: Bangladesh ranked 110th, 4th in S Asia

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Daily Star

Bangladeshis are happier than Indians and Sri Lankans, according to World Happiness Report 2017 released yesterday coinciding with the United Nations' International Day of Happiness. Bangladesh ranked 110th among 155 countries surveyed for the report while Sri Lanka and India came in at 120 and 122.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Mar 19 No Joking Here 22
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Wildfires
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,153 • Total comments across all topics: 279,733,750

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC