Global Tamil Forum urges UNHRC to adopt new resolution to closely...

Mar 10, London: The London-based Tamil Diaspora organization, the Global Tamil Forum , welcoming United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein's report on Sri Lanka has urged the UN Hyman Rights Council to adopt a new resolution to closely monitor Sri Lanka's compliance in the resolution HRC 30/1 adopted by the council in October 2015. Issuing a statement the diaspora organization said the report, while acknowledging the positive steps taken by the Sri Lankan government towards establishing transitional justice measures, was emphatic that the "fulfilment of transitional justice commitments has been worryingly slow and the structures set up and measures taken were inadequate to ensure real progress."

