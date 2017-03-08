German chambers to assist Sri Lanka in trade and investment
Mar 08, Colombo: Sri Lanka on Wednesday said German Chambers had expressed its intention to assist Sri Lanka in trade and investment and would open an office in capital Colombo soon to strengthen economic relations between Germany and Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka's Foreign Affairs Ministry said during a meeting with Sri Lankan Ambassador to Germany Karunathilaka Amunugama, the Chairman of the Bremen Chamber of Commerce, Harald Emigholz, has assured that the German Chambers will work with its Sri Lankan counterparts to enhance economic relations between the two countries.
