Former Vice President of SLFP and Deputy Minister Karuna Amman opens office for new political party
Mar 12, Batticaloa: The former LTTE leader turned deputy minister of the former Sri Lankan government Vinayagamoorthy Muralitharan alias Karuna Amman today declared open the headquarters for his new political party in Batticaloa. Former Vice President of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party last month launched a new political party "Tamil United Freedom Party" to voice the concerns of minority Tamils in the North and East.
