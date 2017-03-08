Fishermen to end stir tomorrow after talks with Union Minister12 min ago

Rameswaram , Mar 12 : Fishermen agitating over the killing of a colleague allegedly by Sri Lankan Navy decided to withdraw their six-day old protest tomorrow after talks with Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Pon Radhakrishnan here today. The breakthrough came after talks between a delegation of fishermen leaders led by Struggle Committee President Arualanandam and the two ministers at a hotel here.

