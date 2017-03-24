Fishermen arrest: CM writes to PM
Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday voiced concern over the recurring arrests of the State fishermen and their boats by Sri Lankan Navy and urged the Centre to take up the matter with Lanka in a'concrete and decisive manner'. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Palaniswami sought his intervention and requested him to direct the External Affairs Ministry to take up the matter with Sri Lankan authorities in 'concrete and decisive manner".
