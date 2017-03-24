Fishermen arrest: CM writes to PM

Fishermen arrest: CM writes to PM

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: News Today

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday voiced concern over the recurring arrests of the State fishermen and their boats by Sri Lankan Navy and urged the Centre to take up the matter with Lanka in a'concrete and decisive manner'. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Palaniswami sought his intervention and requested him to direct the External Affairs Ministry to take up the matter with Sri Lankan authorities in 'concrete and decisive manner".

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Mar 19 No Joking Here 22
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,137 • Total comments across all topics: 279,797,968

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC