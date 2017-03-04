Fishermen arrest: CM writes to Modi

Fishermen arrest: CM writes to Modi

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: News Today

Chennai: Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday took up with Centre the latest arrest of five Tamilnadu fishermen by Sri Lankan Navy, saying the continuing detentions were creating a 'sense of panic and unrest among' the community in the State. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said while 13 fishermen had been apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy on Thursday morning, five more had been detained late last evening along with their boat and taken to Thalaimannar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
News Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10) Dec '15 sinnathamby kunar... 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,446 • Total comments across all topics: 279,351,446

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC