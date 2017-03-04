Fishermen arrest: CM writes to Modi

Chennai: Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday took up with Centre the latest arrest of five Tamilnadu fishermen by Sri Lankan Navy, saying the continuing detentions were creating a 'sense of panic and unrest among' the community in the State. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said while 13 fishermen had been apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy on Thursday morning, five more had been detained late last evening along with their boat and taken to Thalaimannar.

