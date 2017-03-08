Family of alleged Sri Lankan sniper detained in Maldives lodges complaint with government
Mar 11, Colombo: The wife of the Sri Lankan detained in the Maldives in connection with a plan to assassinate the President of Maldives, has lodged a complaint with the Foreign Affairs Ministry. The complainant requested the Foreign Ministry to take measures to get her husband, who was detained for more than a year, released.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|5 hr
|Canada Needs Immi...
|4
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th...
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC