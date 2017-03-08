Family of alleged Sri Lankan sniper d...

Family of alleged Sri Lankan sniper detained in Maldives lodges complaint with government

Mar 11, Colombo:

Mar 11, Colombo: The wife of the Sri Lankan detained in the Maldives in connection with a plan to assassinate the President of Maldives, has lodged a complaint with the Foreign Affairs Ministry. The complainant requested the Foreign Ministry to take measures to get her husband, who was detained for more than a year, released.

Chicago, IL

