Ex-Sri Lankan minister fasts, seeks release

Colombo, March 22 - Sri Lanka's former Housing Minister Wimal Weerawansa, currently in prison on allegations of misusing state vehicles, has begun a hunger strike demanding his release. Weerawansa, a strong ally of former President Mahinda Rajapakse, was arrested on January 10 over allegations of misusing state vehicles during the former Rajapakse regime, reports Xinhua news agency.

Chicago, IL

