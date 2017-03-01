Ex-LTTE cadres in Sri Lanka form a political party
Mar 04, Colombo: A group of former LTTE members in Sri Lanka has announced formation of a new political party to get the issues faced by the minority Tamils addressed since the main stream political parties have "failed". The 'Rehabilitated United Liberation Tigers Front' was formed in the eastern port district of Trincomalee's Sampur on Friday, Press Trust of India reported.
