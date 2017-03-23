EU to explore investment opportunities in Sri Lanka

Colombo, March 27 - A high-level delegation from the European Investment Bank will make a three-day official visit to Sri Lanka aiming to explore investment opportunities in the country, the European Union office here said on Monday. Andrew McDowell, newly appointed EIB vice president, will discuss the recent engagement and future investment with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and senior government officials, business leaders, members of the diplomatic community and financial institutions, Xinhua news agency reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.