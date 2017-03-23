EU to explore investment opportunitie...

EU to explore investment opportunities in Sri Lanka

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: Nerve News

Colombo, March 27 - A high-level delegation from the European Investment Bank will make a three-day official visit to Sri Lanka aiming to explore investment opportunities in the country, the European Union office here said on Monday. Andrew McDowell, newly appointed EIB vice president, will discuss the recent engagement and future investment with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and senior government officials, business leaders, members of the diplomatic community and financial institutions, Xinhua news agency reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nerve News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Mar 19 No Joking Here 22
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Iran
  1. Wall Street
  2. Mexico
  3. Oakland
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,233 • Total comments across all topics: 279,857,822

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC