Edappadi raises TN fishermen issue again with PM

Rameswaram/Chennai: Sri Lankan Navy yesterday arrested 12 Indian fishermen from Tamilnadu, prompting the State government to ask the Centre to send an "unequivocal message" to Colombo to stop the apprehensions Chief Minister K Palaniswami said the 12 persons were arrested yesterday in two different instances after they set sail from Jegathapattinam and Kottaipattinam fishing bases in Puthukottai on early hours The chief minister told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the arrest came days after External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had met Tamilnadu ministers and the fishermen representatives separately this month.

