Edappadi raises TN fishermen issue again with PM
Rameswaram/Chennai: Sri Lankan Navy yesterday arrested 12 Indian fishermen from Tamilnadu, prompting the State government to ask the Centre to send an "unequivocal message" to Colombo to stop the apprehensions Chief Minister K Palaniswami said the 12 persons were arrested yesterday in two different instances after they set sail from Jegathapattinam and Kottaipattinam fishing bases in Puthukottai on early hours The chief minister told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the arrest came days after External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had met Tamilnadu ministers and the fishermen representatives separately this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|Mar 19
|No Joking Here
|22
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th...
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC