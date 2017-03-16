CPL Aromas Signs Sri Lankan Sustainable Farming Agreement
CPL Aromas has agreed to a formal agreement with Plant Lipids for black pepper oil , which is produced in the Matale, Kandy, Kegalle, Kurungala and Nuewara Eliya regions of Sri Lanka. Plant Lipids supplies more than 500 essential oils, natural food coloring and spice extracts to 80 countries.
Read more at Perfumer & Flavorist.
