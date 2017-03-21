China, Sri Lanka agree to deepen coop...

China, Sri Lanka agree to deepen cooperation in all fields

China and Sri Lanka will continue to join hands in promoting development in each other's country and deepen cooperation in all fields, President Maithripala Sirisena and visiting Chinese State Councilor, Defense Minister Chang Wanquan have agreed here. The president expressed his appreciation for China's consistent assistance for his country in economy, agriculture, science and technology, education, defense and other areas.

