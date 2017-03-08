Ceylon Chamber holds learning event to discuss 'Alpha' vs 'Beta'...

Ceylon Chamber holds learning event t...

Mar 09, Colombo: Human Resources practitioners representing firms from diverse sectors will present their expert insights on how to manage talent in order to become an innovation driven business, during the 'Plenary 1' of the upcoming 'Future of Business - Innovation Strategy and Learning Event' of the Ceylon Chamber. The session titled, 'Managing the Millennial Worker' will focus on the requirement of a unique management style to harness the energy and creativity that will be brought in by the millennials into a business.

