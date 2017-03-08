Centre must find permanent solution to fishermen attacks: TNCC1 min ago

Erode , Mar 9 The Congress in Tamil Nadu today demanded that the Centre find a permanent solution to the vexed fishermen issue by holding talks with Sri Lanka immediately. "The Central government should take steps to find a permanent solution to the attacks on Tamil fishermen by holding talks with the authorities of the island nation," Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President, S Thirunavukkarasar told reporters here.

