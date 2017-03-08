Bangladesh v Sri Lanka, Galle Test

Bangladesh v Sri Lanka, Galle Test

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

After Sri Lanka had posted 494 in the first innings, it was all going good for the visiting openers until Tamim was run out in a freakish fashion. Bangladesh made a solid start in reply to Sri Lanka's hefty first innings total of 494, reaching 133 for two at stumps on day two of the first Test on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
News Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10) Dec '15 sinnathamby kunar... 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,685 • Total comments across all topics: 279,417,853

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC