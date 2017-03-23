Attempts to manipulate Hambantota Por...

Attempts to manipulate Hambantota Port deal - CaFFE

Mar 25, Colombo: A right organization in Sri Lanka says there are attempts to manipulate the deal between the government of Sri Lanka and China Merchant Port Holdings Company on the Hambantota Port. Campaign for Free and Fair Elections says the controversy surrounding the deal between Sri Lanka and CMPort took another turn after Deputy Minister of Ports and Shipping, Nishantha Mutuhettigama sent a letter to President Maithripala Sirisena stating that the letter regarding the Concessionary Agreement on the Port of Hambantota sent by Cabinet Secretary S. Abeysinghe to the Secretary of his ministry, was contradictory to the decision taken at the Cabinet meeting.

Chicago, IL

