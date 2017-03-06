Art of building cities

March 6:

March 6: Striving for a personal space? Be it a corner of your room or a cosy nook in the verandah, it is the architect who carves your niche. And this is no mean feat as architects Palinda Kannangara from Sri Lanka and Madhav Joshi from Pune demonstrated through slides on the transformation of barren landscapes into animated buildings.

