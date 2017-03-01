Airport work cuts Sri Lankan tourism ...

Airport work cuts Sri Lankan tourism for first time since civil war

Tourist arrivals in Sri Lanka fell in February for the first time since a nearly three-decade-long civil war ended in May 2009, government data released on Friday showed. It snapped a 93-month streak of tourist increases on the island, popular for its Indian Ocean beaches and varied wildlife.

Chicago, IL

