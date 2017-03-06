Afghanistan seeks to strengthen trade...

Afghanistan seeks to strengthen trade with Sri Lanka via an air corridor

Mar 08, Kabul: Afghanistan is seeking to strengthen trade relations with Sri Lanka via an air corridor, the President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Mohammad Ashraf Ghani said on Tuesday when he accepted credential of new ambassador of Sri Lanka to Kabul Air Marshal Gagan Bulathsinhala. At the occasion President Galani said his country wanted to tighten trade relations via an air-corridor with Sri Lanka like the one with India, Kabul Times reported citing a statement from the president's office.

