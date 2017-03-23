Activist fined for screening film

KUALA LUMPUR: A human rights activist was fined RM10,000 by a magistrate's court here for screening a Sri Lankan civil war documentary which had not been approved by the Censorship Board. In his judgment last month, Magistrate Mohd Rehan Mohd Aris found Lena Hendry guilty after ruling that the defence had failed to raise a reasonable doubt in the case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.