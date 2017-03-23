16 TN fishermen arrested by Lankan Navy
Rameswaram: Sixteen Indian fishermen were arrested by Sri Lankan Navy in two separate incidents for allegedly fishing in their territorial waters. "Eight fishermen from Nagapattinam district had ventured into the sea this evening and were fishing off Neduntheevu when the Lankan naval personnel rounded them up and took them to Kangesanthurai port in Sri Lanka along with their boat," Rameswaram Fishermen Association President, S Emerit said.
