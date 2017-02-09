WFP Executive Director to visit Sri Lanka tomorrow

Feb 09, Colombo: The Executive Director of the United Nations World Food Programme , Ertharin Cousin, travels to Sri Lanka on Friday at the invitation of the Sri Lankan government, the WFP said in a media release. Cousin will attend the launch of the National Strategic Review on Food Security and Nutrition, which will help shape and inform the country's ongoing efforts to achieve the second Sustainable Development Goal of zero hunger.

