UK Labour Party to extend support for Sri Lankan Tamils
Colombo, Feb 25 - Britains Labour Party is to reaffirm its strongest possible support for the Sri Lankan Tamils at a Parliamentary event next week, a media report said on Saturday. Leading figures from the UK Labour Party, including Leader of OppositionJeremy Corbyn, Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell and Shadow Foreign Secretary, Emily Thornberry, will attend the Tamils for Labour event at the UK Parliament on February 28 to express their solidarity with the Tamil people, both in Britain and in Sri Lanka, the Colombo Gazette daily said in the report.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th...
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
|Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10)
|Dec '15
|sinnathamby kunar...
|18
