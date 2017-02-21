UAE's Al Ansari Exchange and SriLankan Airlines signs agreement to facilitate ticket payments

Feb 26, Dubai: Al Ansari Exchange, the UAE-based foreign exchange and worldwide money transfer company, has recently signed an agreement with SriLankan Airlines, the national carrier of Sri Lanka, the money transfer company said in a statement. According to the terms of the agreement, SriLankan Airlines customers will now be able to make payments through more than 170 UAE-wide Al Ansari Exchange branches.

