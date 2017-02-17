U.S. House of Representatives Delegation visits Sri Lanka to strengthen bilateral ties

Feb 20, Colombo: A bipartisan delegation from the United States House of Representatives arrives in Colombo today for three days of meetings as part of the House Democracy Partnership . The HDP delegation is here to continue the important partnership begun with the signing of a Collaboration Agreement between the U.S. House of Representatives and the Parliament of Sri Lanka on September 14, 2016 in Washington D.C. The visit serves to underscore the strong bipartisan support for Sri Lanka in the U.S. Congress.

