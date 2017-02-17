U.S. House of Representatives Delegation visits Sri Lanka to strengthen bilateral ties
Feb 20, Colombo: A bipartisan delegation from the United States House of Representatives arrives in Colombo today for three days of meetings as part of the House Democracy Partnership . The HDP delegation is here to continue the important partnership begun with the signing of a Collaboration Agreement between the U.S. House of Representatives and the Parliament of Sri Lanka on September 14, 2016 in Washington D.C. The visit serves to underscore the strong bipartisan support for Sri Lanka in the U.S. Congress.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th...
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
|Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10)
|Dec '15
|sinnathamby kunar...
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC