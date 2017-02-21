U.S. Congressional delegation applauds achievements of Sri Lanka's unity government

Feb 24, Colombo: A bipartisan Congressional delegation of the United States today called on Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena at the President's Official Residence and held discussions on the steps to be taken to further strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries. The eight-member delegation led by the Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee Congressman Bob Goodlatte and included four Democrats and four Republicans is the largest ever group of U.S. Congress to visit Sri Lanka.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.