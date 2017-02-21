U.S. Congressional delegation applaud...

U.S. Congressional delegation applauds achievements of Sri Lanka's unity government

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: Colombo Page

Feb 24, Colombo: A bipartisan Congressional delegation of the United States today called on Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena at the President's Official Residence and held discussions on the steps to be taken to further strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries. The eight-member delegation led by the Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee Congressman Bob Goodlatte and included four Democrats and four Republicans is the largest ever group of U.S. Congress to visit Sri Lanka.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
News Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10) Dec '15 sinnathamby kunar... 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,331 • Total comments across all topics: 279,111,467

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC