Three Sri Lankans rescued by Royal Air Force of Oman
Muscat: A helicopter of the Royal Air Force of Oman rescued three people of Sri Lankan nationality from a ship sailing to Khasab Port on Friday. The unstable weather condition forced the ship crew to call for help.
