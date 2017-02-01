Thajudeen murder case: CID interrogates two military officers
Feb 02, Colombo: The Criminal Investigations Department of Sri Lanka police today informed the Colombo Magistrate Court that two military officers who were in charge of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa's security were interrogated on the murder of the national rugby player Wasim Thajudeen. Deputy Solicitor General Dilan Ratnayake representing the Attorney General informed the court that the interrogations were carried out by the Criminal Investigations Department.
