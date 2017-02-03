Tamil Nadu CM writes to Indian PM to get 25 fishermen and 119 boats released from Sri Lanka

Feb 03, Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam has once again written to the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to secure the immediate release of the Tamil Nadu fishermen detained in Sri Lanka for illegally poaching in island's waters. Following the arrest of five Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy on Thursday, the Chief Minister wrote to Prime Minister Modi that Sri Lankan authorities continue to infringe upon the "historical rights enjoyed by our fishermen to fish in their traditional waters" of Palk Bay.

Read more at Colombo Page.