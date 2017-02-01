'Sri Lanka's record of poverty reduct...

'Sri Lanka's record of poverty reduction has been encouraging' - World Bank

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Colombo Page

Feb 03, Colombo: Overall, Sri Lanka's record of poverty reduction has been encouraging but living standards remain low and pockets of severe poverty persist, according to a recently released World Bank report on the analysis of poverty reduction programs and their progress. According to the authors of the report, "Sri Lanka Poverty and Welfare: Recent Progress and Remaining Challenges," analysis of Sri Lanka's recent progress in reducing poverty and inequality is directly relevant to the new government's development agenda.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
News Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10) Dec '15 sinnathamby kunar... 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,631 • Total comments across all topics: 278,507,917

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC