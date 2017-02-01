'Sri Lanka's record of poverty reduction has been encouraging' - World Bank

Feb 03, Colombo: Overall, Sri Lanka's record of poverty reduction has been encouraging but living standards remain low and pockets of severe poverty persist, according to a recently released World Bank report on the analysis of poverty reduction programs and their progress. According to the authors of the report, "Sri Lanka Poverty and Welfare: Recent Progress and Remaining Challenges," analysis of Sri Lanka's recent progress in reducing poverty and inequality is directly relevant to the new government's development agenda.

