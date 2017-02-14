Sri Lanka's Mangala Samaraweera is a Scammer. The UNHRC and High...

"The world is watching the credibility of the UNHRC. If the UNHRC fails to give justice, everyone in the grieved world, search for justice by taking arms" NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Current Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Mangala Samaraweera plays the role of the good cop with a big smile who travels everywhere throughout the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.