Sri Lankan shares snap 2 days of gains; rising interest rates weigh on mkt
Feb 9 Sri Lankan shares closed slightly weaker on Thursday, snapping two straight sessions of gains and hovering near a more than 10-month closing low hit earlier this week, as concerns over rising market interest rates weighed on sentiment. The Colombo stock index ended 0.04 percent lower at 6,094.15.
