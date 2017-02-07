Sri Lankan shares recover from 10-mth closing low on bargain-hunting
Feb 7 Sri Lankan shares rose on Tuesday, recovering from a more than 10-month closing low hit in the previous session, as investors picked up battered blue chips after the central bank held its key policy rates steady, brokers said. The central bank kept its key rates steady for a sixth straight month, but flagged possible "corrective measures" in the months ahead in a sign further tightening might be on the cards to temper inflation pressures and safeguard a fragile rupee.
