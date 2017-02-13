Sri Lankan shares hit more than 1-wk closing high; blue chips gain

Feb 13 Sri Lankan shares hit a more than one week closing high on Monday as investors picked up battered blue chips such as John Keells Holdings Plc and Dialog Axiata Plc, brokers said. "Bargain hunting in blue chips drove the market, but rest of the market, retailers and high net-worth investors are on the sidelines," said Dimantha Mathew, head of research at First Capital Equities Ltd. "The only positive news we heard is the Fitch rating revision, but still investors are waiting to see the direction."

