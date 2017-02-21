Sri Lankan rupee falls on importer do...

Sri Lankan rupee falls on importer dollar demand, bond outflow

Feb 20 The Sri Lankan rupee ended weaker on Monday on dollar demand from importers and foreign banks as foreign investors sold government securities amid concerns of further depreciation in the rupee, dealers said. Rupee forwards were active, with one-month forwards ending at 152.95/15 per dollar, weaker from Friday's close of 152.70/80.

