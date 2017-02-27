Sri Lankan rupee ends firmer on late exporter dollar sales
Feb 27 The Sri Lankan rupee ended firmer on Monday aided by late exporter dollar sales, but concerns over possible further depreciation in the absence of central bank guidance weighed on the sentiment, dealers said. Rupee forwards were active with two-week forwards ending at 152.00/30 per dollar, compared with Thursday's close of 152.50/70.
