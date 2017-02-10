Sri Lankan rupee edges down on import...

Sri Lankan rupee edges down on importer dollar demand

Feb 13

Feb 13 The Sri Lankan rupee traded weaker on Monday due to dollar demand from importers after a long weekend, dealers said. Rupee forwards were active with two-week forwards trading at 151.25/30 per dollar at 0600 GMT, weaker from Thursday's close of 151.20/25.

Chicago, IL

