Sri Lankan President Commutes Death S...

Sri Lankan President Commutes Death Sentence Of 60 Prisoners To Life Imprisonment

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena have commuted 60 prisoners who were on death row in jails to life imprisonment, in view of the country's 69th Independence Day, which was celebrated on Saturday, China's Xinhua news agency reported. Prison's Commissioner, Nishan Danasinghe told Xinhua the prisoners had their sentences commuted following a recommendation made by Justice Minister Wijedasa Rajapakse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
News Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10) Dec '15 sinnathamby kunar... 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,252 • Total comments across all topics: 278,541,125

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC