Sri Lankan President Commutes Death Sentence Of 60 Prisoners To Life Imprisonment
Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena have commuted 60 prisoners who were on death row in jails to life imprisonment, in view of the country's 69th Independence Day, which was celebrated on Saturday, China's Xinhua news agency reported. Prison's Commissioner, Nishan Danasinghe told Xinhua the prisoners had their sentences commuted following a recommendation made by Justice Minister Wijedasa Rajapakse.
