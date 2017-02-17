Sri Lankan Navy accused of chasing away 3000 Tamil Nadu fishermen from island waters

Feb 21, Colombo: Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu have accused the Sri Lankan Navy personnel of snapping their fishing nets and chasing them back to Indian waters while they were fishing near the Katchatheevu islet. A fisheries official in Rameswaram has told PTI that the nets of 40 mechanized boats were snapped after rounding them up allegedly by Sri Lankan naval personnel near Katchatheevu islet and over 3000 Tamil Nadu fishermen were forced to return without their catch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.