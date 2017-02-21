Sri Lankan military intelligence offi...

Sri Lankan military intelligence officers suspected in journalist's murder

Sri Lankan authorities should fully investigate the 2009 murder of an editor and bring his killers to justice, the Committee to Protect Journalists said today. Five military intelligence officers were arrested this week in connection with the murder of Lasantha Wickramatunga, the editor-in-chief of the weekly Sunday Leader and a fierce critic of former president Mahinda Rajapaksa, according to news reports .

Chicago, IL

