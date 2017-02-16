Sri Lankan Immigrant, 22, Stabbed to ...

Sri Lankan Immigrant, 22, Stabbed to Death in Germany by Nigerian Refugee

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Other McCain

A 22-year-old woman, only identified as Soopika P, died from her injuries early on Saturday morning after she was attacked in the early hours in the German town of Ahaus , close to the border with the Netherlands in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia. . . .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Other McCain.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
News Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10) Dec '15 sinnathamby kunar... 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,122 • Total comments across all topics: 278,956,712

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC