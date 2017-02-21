Sri Lankan government to implement a five-year program to modernize financial sector
Feb 22, Colombo: The Sri Lankan government has planned to implement a five year program to modernize the financial sector in the country. The Ministry of Finance, Central Bank of Sri Lanka, Securities and Exchange Commission, and Sri Lanka Insurance Board have jointly organized the program.
