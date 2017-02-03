Sri Lankan court extends remand of Uk...

Sri Lankan court extends remand of Ukrainian captain of MV Avant-Garde

Feb 04, Colombo:

Feb 04, Colombo: A Sri Lankan court Tuesday extended the remand of the Ukrainian Captain of the MV Avant Garde ship, Gennady Gavrilov, who was charged with possessing and transporting illegal weapons. The Counsel appearing for defense informed the court that the suspect was suffering from Visual Processing Disorder and requested that he be treated by an Ophthalmologist.

Chicago, IL

