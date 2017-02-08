Sri Lankan community celebrates indep...

Sri Lankan community celebrates independence day

Members of the Sri Lankan Bolton Community UK, proudly celebrated the 69th Independence Day of Sri Lanka on Saturday at Willows Lane Community Centre. Young and old donned cultural clothes, waved the Sri Lankan flag, sang the country's national anthem and learnt about the history of the event.

