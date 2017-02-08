Sri Lanka Women bounce back with 146-...

Sri Lanka Women bounce back with 146-run win over Ireland

Sri Lanka Women 239-8 beat Ireland Women 93 by 146 runs Fifth match, Group A, ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier, Colombo A terrific bowling effort from Sri Lanka Women saw them dismiss Ireland Women for 93 in a chase of 240 runs to claim a massive 146-run win in Group A clash of ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier in Colombo. Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first but lost both the openers inside nine overs with score reading 25 for two.

