Sri Lanka Women bounce back with 146-run win over Ireland
Sri Lanka Women 239-8 beat Ireland Women 93 by 146 runs Fifth match, Group A, ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier, Colombo A terrific bowling effort from Sri Lanka Women saw them dismiss Ireland Women for 93 in a chase of 240 runs to claim a massive 146-run win in Group A clash of ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier in Colombo. Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first but lost both the openers inside nine overs with score reading 25 for two.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cricket World.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th...
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
|Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10)
|Dec '15
|sinnathamby kunar...
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC