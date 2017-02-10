Sri Lanka wins the toss, fields vs Au...

Sri Lanka wins the toss, fields vs Australia in 2nd Twenty20

" Upul Tharanga won the toss and sent Australia in to bat Sunday as Sri Lanka pushed to clinch the three-match Twenty20 International cricket series with a game to spare. The Sri Lankans won the opening game with a boundary on the last ball of the series-opening match in Melbourne on Friday, prompting changes to the Australian lineup as the hosts tried to level the series at Kardinia Park in Geelong, usually an Australian rules football ground which is hosting its first high-level international cricket match.

